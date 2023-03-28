UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Strives Hard To Improve Energy Sector: Sindh Minister For Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was striving hard to further improve the energy sector with a view to facilitate the masses

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the powers conferred on the Sindh province after the passage of the 18th Amendment, under which HESCO and SEPCO were transferred to Sindh.

The participants made detailed deliberations regarding managing the affairs of HESCO and SEPCO under the public-private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Sheikh directed the officials concerned to constitute a committee for preparing a detailed report encompassing a complete assessment regarding assets, profits and losses and liabilities of HESCO and SEPCO.

The Sindh Energy Minister further said that the Sindh government has to manage the affairs of HESCO and SEPCO because after the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, both these organizations are under the control of Sindh.

He said that whatever decisions the Sindh government takes, it gives vital importance to providing relief to the people.

Secretary Energy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officers of HESCO and SEPCO and other notables were in attendance on the occasion.

