Sindh Govt Strives To Accelerate Development Process: Nisar A. Khoro

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government striving hard to accelerate and improvise the process of development especially in roads construction and development sector while lying down a comprehensive network of roads in Sindh Province.

This was stated by Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khoro while addressing as a chief guest in a certificate distribution ceremony organized by project management unit of Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project (SPRIP) Works and Services department at a hotel here Tuesday.

Khoro also praised the efforts of engineers who are working dedicatedly full time for completion of the project.

Earlier, Project Director, SPRIP Mushtaqe Ahmed Memon in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to Nisar Khuhro for his support and participation in the programme.

Mushtaqe Ahmed further stated that in first phase of SPRIP, huge amount of Rs 6160 million has been saved. We have again worked out and it is expected that we will save the other Rs 2880 million, he added.

Mushtaqe thanked for the help and co-operation of CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Secretary Works and Services, Imran Atta Soomro for the completion of first phase of the project and on going progress of the project.

On the occasion, XEN Works and Services Madam Saba Fatima highlighted outlines and methods of the program.

Later on, Nisar Khuhro distributed certificate amongst Engineers and Assistant Engineers and others.

Earlier, Nisar Ahmed Khoro was presented traditional gift "Sindhi Ajrak and Cap" by Mushtaqe Ahmed Memon.

