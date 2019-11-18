Sindh Govt strives to protect children from all diseases: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the government is running campaigns against diseases across Sindh province to protect children from diseases including typhoid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the government is running campaigns against diseases across Sindh province to protect children from diseases including typhoid.

He said this while inaugurating the Typhoid vaccination campaign at at Memon Goth hospital here on Monday.

The Sindh Minister launched the campaign by marking the vaccine-laden baby.

The Minister was told that 646 teams have been constituted to administer Typhoid vaccine to over 7.77 million children of 9 to 15 years of age.