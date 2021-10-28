UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt striving to provide facilities at doorstep: Sindh Minister for Local Govt

The Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that on the special directives Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team intensified the development work to providing all the basic facilities to the people

He expressed these views while talking to media after visiting Airport Road Larkana, outskirts of Larkana city, proposed landfill site.

He said that the landfill site was being shifted out of the city as well as the major cities of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana to keep them clean. The contract has been awarded on merit to Chinese company Denzo International, which belongs to the Chinese government.

Sindh Minister said that the provincial government, through the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), the contract agreement of solid waste management operation with Chinese firm for lifting and dumping of garbage from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana and in this regards operation would be started soon, he added.

Syed Nasir Shah said that the present Sindh government was taking every possible step to provide all the basic facilities to the people of the rural, urban and backward areas of the province.

He said that Denzo International Company in Larkana was cleaning the city in the first phase and in the second phase it would pick up garbage from house to house from December. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has special instructions to provide every basic facility to the people at their doorsteps.In this regard, Denzo International Company has started work soon so that the sanitation and cleanliness of cities could be improved.

He said"The landfill sites are being shifted out of the city." He also said that 5 acre land would be allotted for Graveyard.

Mr. Shah said that PPP has always sacrificed for democracy and takes special care of its workers and has stood by them in every difficult time. PPP believes in service without race or color, he said.

He said that establishment of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB),would solve the problem of sanitation in the major cities of the province.

Minister for local government said that they were preparing for the local body elections and Insha-Allah they would be held within the time frame given by the Election Commission.

Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Sial, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, PPP leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh and others were present on the occasion.

