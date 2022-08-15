UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Striving To Use Thar Coal To Meet Energy Needs : Imtiaz Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Sindh govt striving to use Thar Coal to meet energy needs : Imtiaz Shaikh

Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said the provincial government was making all out efforts to fully utilize Thar Coal Deposits in order to mitigate energy crisis in the country

This would be great step towards minimizing the economic crisis and to save huge amount of money being spent on importing oil and gas, he said during a meeting with the officials of the Shanghai Electric Company in his office, an official statement stated.

Minister was briefed on the use of underground water in Thar and its supply to Thar Coal Project through Nabi Sir Vijehar pipeline.

Imtiaz Shaikh directed the concerned officials to expedite the pace of work on Thar Coal projects and instructed the provision of all possible facilities to the companies which were being engaged in these projects.

Under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government was pursuing its vision that 'Thar will change Pakistan'. APP /ah

