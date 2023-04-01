Sindh govt struggling to meet 1.4 mln wheat procurement target

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Secretary food Khurram Shahzad Umar on Saturday conveyed that the provincial government is still behind meeting its wheat procurement target of 1.44 million tons.

In a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner office in Matiari district, he directed the Food officers to take all legal measures to ensure that the Sindh government fixed target for wheat procurement was met.

He said the officers should take action against the farmers who avoid selling wheat to the government.

He also called for action on the private warehouses where large quantities of wheat had been stored if necessary.

He said the wheat from such private warehouses where the crop had been illegally stocked should be shifted to the government's warehouses.

The secretary also asked the farmers and the traders to realize the importance of government procurement which helped provide wheat to the people in their time of need besides stabilizing the prices during the periods of flour price inflation.

Ahsanullah Kori, District Food Controller Matiari, informed the meeting that his district was given the target of procuring 200,000 bags of wheat.

However, he revealed, only 45,000 bags could be purchased so far as the harvest season was close to end.

He claimed that the private buyers were paying higher than the government fixed rate of Rs.4,000 per maund to the farmers owing to which the agriculturists were preferring the private buyers over the government.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzaffar assured the secretary of their complete cooperation in the wheat procurement exercise.