Sindh govt submits report to Supreme Court in coronavirus suo motu case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday submitted a report to the Supreme Court in relation to the suo moto case on the government measures regarding the coronavirus crisis.

In the report, the provincial government said that it has issued guidelines in unequivocal terms to all the local councils to ensure that no sanitary worker is put to duty without adequate safety gear. The government has further reported that the safety gears and PPEs have been provided to the sanitary staff in WASA, HDA Hyderabad, Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KW&SB), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation, Larkana Municipal Corporation, Shaheed Benazirabad Municipal Corporation and other local government institutions throughout the Province.

For regular supply of the safety kits/ PPEs to the sanitary staff throughout the year, all the local councils have been directed to allocate sufficient funds in the next year's budget for safety kits/ PPEs for the sanitary staff, the report stated. Moreover, legislative efforts are also underway to ensure safety and security of sanitation staff at workplace, it added. As regards, salary of the sanitary staff of WASA, Hyderabad, it has been reported that the Finance Department has recently released another tranche for clearance of the salary dues, which will be disbursed in a week's time.

The report stated that the current situation is that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased exceptionally from 32,910 to 59,983 during the past two weeks (from 03rd June, 2020 to 17th June, 2020).

However, due to timely efforts taken by the Government of Sindh, the recovery rate has increased from 49% to 49.6% With 29,693 recovered patients and 916 reported deaths, the Case Fatality Rate is 1.5%.

The provincial government stated that the bedding capacity of the field isolation centres has been increased to 11 ,680. The bedding capacity of ICUs has been increased from 203 to 332 while that of the HDUs has been increased from 309 to 620 in public as well as private sector.

The COVID -19 PCR testing capacity in 21 laboratories trough out the province has now been scaled up to 11,486.

Giving details about status of lockdown, the provincial government stated that National Coordination Committee and National Command and Control Centre have jointly formed a strategy with national consensus to enforce targeted lockdown, what has been termed as 'Smart Lockdown', in the localities / areas where the number of COVID-19 positive cases is alarmingly high.

In pursuance of the said strategy Commissioner Karachi, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur and Deputy Commissioner Khairpur have been issued notifications.