Sindh Govt Supports Rescue 1122, KMC To Prevent Fire Disasters: Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has been extending the best possible support to Rescue 1122 and KMC’s Fire Department to protect lives and properties whenever fire emergencies threaten Karachi's high-rises and industries.

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development and Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated this while speaking as a chief guest at the 14th Fire Safety & Security Convention-2024 organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The planning and development minister stated that the provincial government has been meeting the needs of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Rescue 1122 service. This effort ensures that both agencies have access to the latest firefighting and rescue equipment and machinery, helping to minimize losses during fire emergencies, he added.

He said the provincial government was fully cognizant of its obligations in this regard but it was equally important that concerned businessmen and industrialists should also show responsibility to pre-empt fire emergencies.

He said the industries and multi-storied commercial buildings in Karachi should have adequate safety arrangements against fire incidents. These safety measures should have been taken given the recurring fire emergencies in Karachi causing massive loss of lives and precious properties, he said.

The Planning and Development Minister proposed the formation of a task force to implement fire safety laws by industries and businesses in Karachi. He said the proposed task force should comprise representatives of the government, relevant civic agencies, industrialists and businessmen to discuss and finalize the strategy to ensure compliance with the fire safety laws by the private sector.

