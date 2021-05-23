UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Suspends Learning Activities In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for education, Saeed Ghani Sunday said that keeping in view the alarming situation of COVID-19 in the province, the suspension of classroom teaching and learning activities in all the public and private institutions had been extended till further orders.

He expressed such views in the statement released here on Sunday.

However, the principals/head master/ head mistress of the institutions will call minimum staff to schools premises on rotation basis for managing the home learning activities, he said adding homework assignments would be given to the students through microsoft teams, whatsapp / emails or in person on weekly basis whichever mode is feasible and safe in order to cover syllabus.

However, the strict compliance of the SOPs must be followed, the minister said.

More Stories From Pakistan

