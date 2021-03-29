Sindh Govt takes affective measures to rehabilitate PWDs

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Government of Sindh was taking effective measures at all levels to rehabilitate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and provide them facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Government of Sindh was taking effective measures at all levels to rehabilitate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and provide them facilities.

He said this on the occasion of his visit to Karachi Press Club here on Monday.

He also met the families of the protesters outside the Press Club and later talked to the media.

On the occasion, Noor Mohammad, head of the Family of Special Persons, and Asad thanked Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar for listening their grievances sympathetically.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured full treatment to the special persons and said that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh for financial assistance for these special persons and their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He further said that it was very sad to see the condition of special persons and the government of Sindh was working for the provision of necessary facilities to special persons at all levels.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that there was a need for all stakeholders of the society to play their role for the rehabilitation of special people.