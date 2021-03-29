UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Takes Affective Measures To Rehabilitate PWDs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Sindh Govt takes affective measures to rehabilitate PWDs

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Government of Sindh was taking effective measures at all levels to rehabilitate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and provide them facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Government of Sindh was taking effective measures at all levels to rehabilitate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and provide them facilities.

He said this on the occasion of his visit to Karachi Press Club here on Monday.

He also met the families of the protesters outside the Press Club and later talked to the media.

On the occasion, Noor Mohammad, head of the Family of Special Persons, and Asad thanked Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar for listening their grievances sympathetically.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured full treatment to the special persons and said that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh for financial assistance for these special persons and their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He further said that it was very sad to see the condition of special persons and the government of Sindh was working for the provision of necessary facilities to special persons at all levels.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that there was a need for all stakeholders of the society to play their role for the rehabilitation of special people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Visit Family Media All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

15 seconds ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

16 seconds ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

13 minutes ago

14 held over illegal gas decanting, selling of fir ..

18 seconds ago

Toddler survives Myanmar airstrike that killed fat ..

20 seconds ago

Culprits involved in Hareem's killing to be brough ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.