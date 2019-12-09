Sindh Govt takes concrete steps to end corruption: LG Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is taking concrete measures to eradicate corruption while the Sindh Anti-Corruption department is playing a key role in this regard.

He expressed this in his address to an awareness walk organized on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, said a statement on Monday.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The Minister called upon all parties, including the public and media organizations to work together to eliminate corruption.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Minister said that the Sindh Anti-Corruption department is taking practical steps to eliminate corruption from all departments include the Local Bodies.

He further said that the government has launched corruption-free development projects under which mega development projects are being completed within stipulated time.