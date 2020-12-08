UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Takes Effective Steps To Eradicate Corruption : Minister Ikramullah Dharejo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:19 PM

Sindh Govt takes effective steps to eradicate corruption : Minister Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corruption was a scourge for any society and it destroys development projects like termite and nation can not get rid of it, until we all united against corruption

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corruption was a scourge for any society and it destroys development projects like termite and nation can not get rid of it, until we all united against corruption.

He said this in a statement on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Government of Sindh was committed to eradicate corruption from the province and the ongoing operations against corrupt elements of the Anti-Corruption Establishment department of Sindh are a clear proof of this commitment.

Dharejo said that Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment department had arrested influential accused during several major operations in recent months and registered cases against them.

All cases would be brought to their logical conclusion, he said.

He said that it was high time to launch a full-fledged campaign against corruption so that we can protect our future generations from this menace.

Dharejo requested the people to inform the Anti-Corruption Establishment department Sindh against corruption and corrupt elements and for this purpose helpline 1414 can be contacted.

He assured the people that full action would be taken against the corrupt elements on receiving of complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

6 minutes ago

Matric supplementary special exams result on Dec 1 ..

18 seconds ago

3 drug-traffickers held with 5.970kg charas

19 seconds ago

ANF force commanders meet; review steps to combat ..

21 seconds ago

40-bed ICU inaugurated at Civil Hospital

22 seconds ago

9 killed, 900 injured in 816 road accidents in Pun ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.