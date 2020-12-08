Sindh Govt takes effective steps to eradicate corruption : Minister Ikramullah Dharejo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that corruption was a scourge for any society and it destroys development projects like termite and nation can not get rid of it, until we all united against corruption.

He said this in a statement on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Government of Sindh was committed to eradicate corruption from the province and the ongoing operations against corrupt elements of the Anti-Corruption Establishment department of Sindh are a clear proof of this commitment.

Dharejo said that Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment department had arrested influential accused during several major operations in recent months and registered cases against them.

All cases would be brought to their logical conclusion, he said.

He said that it was high time to launch a full-fledged campaign against corruption so that we can protect our future generations from this menace.

Dharejo requested the people to inform the Anti-Corruption Establishment department Sindh against corruption and corrupt elements and for this purpose helpline 1414 can be contacted.

He assured the people that full action would be taken against the corrupt elements on receiving of complaints.