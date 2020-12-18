UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Takes Emergency Steps To Faulty Fire Engines: Nasir Shah

Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said the provincial government was taking emergency measures to repair the faulty fire engines to overcome shortage of staff being faced by the Karachi's fire brigade

"I recently visited the Central Fire Station near Civil Hospital and came to know that only 14 fire tenders out of total 44 are operational in Karachi while the city's fire brigade is also facing shortage of staff," said the Local Government minister while addressing the 10th Fire Safety & Security Convention-2020 as its chief guest, said a statement.

He said the Sindh chief minister was also aware about the situation as he (the CM) had ordered measures to immediately repair the faulty fire engines, snorkels, and also to overcome shortage of staff for the city's fire brigade.

He said that the Sindh government was also in the process of procuring more fire tenders and snorkel for the city.

He said that fire engines were also being brought for other cities of the province.

He said that the Sindh government was fully aware of its responsibilities that it had to ensure fire safety and protection in all cities of Sindh.

He said the provincial government would take care that the proper resources remained available to operate and maintain the fire engines for the Karachi's firefighting system.

He said the Sindh government would also establish fire stations in the industrial estates of the city.

He paid tribute to the martyred firemen of the city's fire brigade who had laid down their lives while participating in emergency fire fighting operations in Karachi.

The Local Government minister acknowledged that the city's firefighters in total disregard for their own safety perform their emergency duties despite having insufficient resources and equipment.

