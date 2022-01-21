UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Takes Many Initiatives To Attract Investors To Sindh: SACM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Sindh Govt takes many initiatives to attract investors to Sindh: SACM Sindh

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (IDPPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday said the provincial government has taken various initiatives to attract investors to Sindh.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (IDPPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday said the provincial government has taken various initiatives to attract investors to Sindh.

He said in a meeting held with Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab here at his office.

During the meeting, SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed SACM Murtaza Wahab regarding investment opportunities and ongoing projects in the province.

He also asked SACM and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab to highlight investment opportunities on various forums and to attract the local and foreign investors to invest in Sindh as it was a peaceful province and the investment would be protected under the law.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Government

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Lavrov Repeated to Him Russia Has No ..

Blinken Says Lavrov Repeated to Him Russia Has No Intention of Invading Ukraine

52 seconds ago
 Provision of education & health facilities among t ..

Provision of education & health facilities among top priorities: DC Kachi

55 seconds ago
 Noor ul Ameen Mengal takes charge as new Commissio ..

Noor ul Ameen Mengal takes charge as new Commissioner Rwp division

56 seconds ago
 VC emphasizes adopting latest agriculture cultivat ..

VC emphasizes adopting latest agriculture cultivation methods

58 seconds ago
 UNICEF Says 1.5Mln Children in Eastern, Southern A ..

UNICEF Says 1.5Mln Children in Eastern, Southern Africa Not Treated for Severe W ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Will Have Further Talks With Lavrov A ..

Blinken Says Will Have Further Talks With Lavrov After US Responds to Russian Pr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.