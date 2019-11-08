Sindh Govt takes measures to control high fever disease: Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Sindh government has taken all necessary steps to control the high fever disease and it is expected to have positive effects.

This he said while taking notice of the deaths of three children in Malir UC Moidean Gadap area, said a statement on Friday.

He said that the people should also follow the basic principles of hygiene and protect themselves and their children as well from illness.

Murtaza Baloch talked to Secretary Health Sindh Zahid Abbasi and asked him to send relevant health officials in the area.

Director Health Karachi and DHO Malir also reached Khan Mohammad Khaskhali Goth and directed the health officials to bring a mobile dispensary / ambulance on an emergency basis.

The DHO Malir informed the Minister that 1000 dengue test kits and medicines have been delivered to the affected areas of high fever.

Murtaza Baloch, MPA Sajid Jokhio and Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad also visited the patients in Khan Mohammad Khaskhali Goth.

The Minister also directed to get typhoid vaccination in the areas of Union Council Moiidan.

In addition, Murtaza Baloch also directed the Deputy Commissioner Malir, Chairman District Council to immediately provide clean drinking water tankers to the residents of the area.

He said that the Sindh government is taking emergency measures to control high fever disease in Maidan and it is hoped that the situation will be under control soon.