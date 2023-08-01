Open Menu

Sindh Govt Takes Measures To Improve Water Supply, Drainage In Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government is taking measures on an emergency basis to improve the water supply and drainage system in the city

The biggest project regarding the supply of fresh water to Karachi. "K4" is under construction. Insha Allah, the completion of this project will improve the water supply system in the city to a great extent and the problems of the citizens will end, he said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal hydrants for fair distribution of water in all areas of Karachi, as a result of these actions against water thieves, water supply in the city is improving.

He said that monitoring teams of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation are playing an active role to check and control water theft and we are trying our best to improve the water supply system across the city as soon as possible.

It should be built on the right lines soon, Mayor Karachi said that the PPP government is working on various projects to solve the water supply problems in Karachi, the aim of which is to provide water to the city according to its needs.

By continuously monitoring the water supply system, the provincial government is making arrangements in the city so that no one dares to make illegal connections to the main water line in the future and to discourage the hydrant mafia, he said.

He said that the trust that the citizens of Karachi have shown in us will be fulfilled in every way and any complaints of the citizens regarding water supply and drainage will be resolved by taking immediate action.

He said that around 550 million gallons of water is insufficient for Karachi, but if its distribution is done in a fair way and the problem can be solved to a large extent.

He said that the city is facing water scarcity for which various projects are being implemented while the sewerage system in the city is also being improved so that the roads and streets are safe and sanitation in the city is ensured.

