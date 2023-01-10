Sindh govt takes notice of rising Urea prices

The Sindh government has taken serious notice of the artificial crisis and increase in prices of urea fertilizer in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh government has taken serious notice of the artificial crisis and increase in prices of urea fertilizer in the province.

Taking notice of an artificial shortage and increase in prices of urea fertilizer in the province, Advisor to CM Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has issued instructions to the Secretary of Agriculture and all Deputy Commissioners to take action against those hoarders and dealers selling urea fertilizer at high prices.

He said action should be taken against the dealers and shopkeepers who sell at high prices, and all district officers should ensure that urea fertilizer was supplied to the farmers at the official price.