Sindh govt takes notice of SOPs violation in all vegetable markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Sunday taking notice of not following its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all the vegetable markets of the province, has barred the entry of traders and citizens into the markets.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho, had said that the government would consider closing the vegetable markets if social distancing and SOPs were not adhered to in letter and spirit, according to a communique here.

He appealed to the people and traders not to flock at markets and practice social distancing. He directed the chairmen of vegetable markets of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta to strictly ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

He also directed to launch disinfectant spray and place sanitizers for the use of everyone.

Ismail Raho further directed the chairmen that anyone without mask should not be allowed to enter the market.

He said that the cases of coronavirus might rise because of the flock of customers in the markets and social distancing should be observed.

He warned that if any chairmen failed to get implemented the government SOPs would bestrictly dealt.