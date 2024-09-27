Open Menu

Sindh Govt Takes Positive Steps For Protection Of Older People's Rights

September 27, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Advocate Jameel Ahmed Shakeel said that the Sindh government has taken some very positive steps in the form of legislation for the protection of the rights of older people.

However, there is still a significant implementation gap between policy and practice.

Ageing is not recognized explicitly in existing human rights standards, which makes it possible for governments to ignore people’s rights as they grow older, he said.

Speaking in an event, organized by IGHDS on Friday, he said that Age is just a number, adding that eliminating all forms of age discrimination and providing an environment in which older people are protected from violence and abuse will help them exercise their choices and contribute to society.

The CEO further said that the senior citizens are considered the most revered members of our society but their treatment is quite the contrary.

Old age is an inevitable part of human life but people fear old age and the youth should aim to create a place where they do not fear old age or consider it a difficulty but look forward to it as a time of ease where they can feel dignified and have their loved ones affection for them in their time of need, he added.

Nosheen said that this aim cannot be achieved instantly through administrative means it requires the utmost importance and urgency by the common people of society to bring light to the problems of the elderly.

She said that the solution is not law and new rules and regulations, the actual and effective solution lies with the people themselves. If they start treating the senior citizen with respect and care then this issue will cease to exist, she added.

Keenjhar Nazeer said that it is our collective moral duty to raise voice against the crimes and abuses done to the elderly.

She said that it is a horrific fact that the abusers of the elderly are not strangers but people whom the elderly are blood-related or very closely related to.

Maqsood Imam, a senior journalist said that the elderly of society has reached a point in their life where they don’t ask for much. All they need is extra care, affection, and support because they have become physically, mentally, socially, and financially weak.

He said that the conception of old age homes is still in its infancy in Pakistan, adding that they are offered to older people as an alternative place to spend their lives, the physical and psychosocial wellbeing of the elderly residents needs to be researched more in order to understand how this will impact their quality of life.

