Sindh Govt Takes Practical Steps To Provide Quality Education To Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:06 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Thursday said the provincial government was taking practical steps to provide quality education to children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Thursday said the provincial government was taking practical steps to provide quality education to children.

While speaking as a chief guest in an awards distribution ceremony of a speech competition at Adam Hungora Goth - Khokhrapar here, he said Sindh children have great potential.

The minister also advised the teachers and parents to provide proper guidance to the children for their better future.

The students from different public and private schools presented tableaus at the event.

Later, the minister distributed awards and shields among the winners of the competition.

The program was also attended by Chairman Municipal Committee Malir Jan Mohammad Baloch, Director Primary Schools Saleem Awan, CEO Siraj Ahmed Memon, Noman Abdullah Murad, HDF Director Shehzad Qureshi, UC Chairman Pir Siddique Shah.

