Sindh Govt Takes Steps For Welfare Of People: Memon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sindh govt takes steps for welfare of people: Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Sindh, Shehzad Memon said that the Sindh government was taking several steps for the welfare of the people, including in the environment and public health sectors.

In a statement, he said that a network of development works had been laid along the coastal strip of Sindh in which extensive tree planting has been done to extract palm oil and to create conducive environment on the coastal strip of Sindh. Mangrove trees had also been planted.

He further said that the Sindh government was taking more revolutionary steps in terms of development projects and the people of Sindh would soon get benefit from its fruits.

He said that the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the members of Sindh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sindh were bringing people friendly reforms in their respective departments for the welfare of the people.

