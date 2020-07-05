Sindh Govt takes steps to save people from expected heavy rains: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sind Government was taking steps to save the people from expected heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sind Government was taking steps to save the people from expected heavy rains.

He said this while reviewing performance report of the Nullahs cleaning campaign which was inaugurated by him, said a statement on Saturday.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that according to the alert released by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more heavy rains were expected this year. So in order to save the precious lives and valuables of the people, Sindh Government had decided to clean up all the rain Nullahs in advance.

Chief Minister Sindh has allocated special grant for the Nullahs, he said The Minister for Information said that the mission of cleaning the rain Nullahs was one of the most important and sensitive matter for the Sindh Government and on the request of Chief Minister Sindh the World Bank had also issued funds for the purpose.

He assured that government would take all the steps for Nullahs' cleaning and all the contractors will be paid after the completion of work.

Nasir said that all the stakeholders were on same page for this matter as every possible step would be taken to save the people from any critical situation.