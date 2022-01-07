Sindh govt taking all possible steps for restoring lights of Karachi: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps for restoring 'lights of Karachi'.

He said the city was drowned in rainwater during last year's rains but this year due to the efforts and hard work of the local bodies, the citizens did not face any difficulty.

The administrator expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the second Marigold Festival here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "Those who have objections on the new Local Government system should raise the issue in the Sindh Assembly. No opposition party submitted any amendments in the law. Today, Frere Hall is adorned with winter flowers of Marigold and now these beautiful flowers are the identity of Karachi".

The event was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, District Governor of Rotary International Dr Aftab Imam, Abdullah Rafi, Anjum Dadi, Farah Malik, Muhammad Yaqub Attari and a large number of dignitaries and officials.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that citizens must come to see this exhibition of flowers.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)'s Parks and Horticulture Department had worked hard to cultivate these flowers and organize the exhibition, adding that the citizens are actually rewarded for their hard work.

"The KMC is the same, resources are the same but there is no decry of problems and everyone is watching the work being done as we believe in serving the people," he added.

"The coronavirus which is spreading rapidly in Karachi has forced us to rehabilitate the parks so that citizens can spend their time in the open air. We are fulfilling the promises made with the citizens and the campaign for restoration of parks for the citizens is going on," he said.

The Administrator Karachi said that in a week's time, Karachi Zoo's Baradari will be decorated and opened for the public.

On the occasion, he also saw reviewed the fountain which had been closed for the last 50 years but now the Parks and Horticulture department restored this historic fountain. "The citizens of Karachi have suffered a lot in the past but now the people want the city to be as peaceful, prosperous and awake as in the past and we are restoring the splendor of the past," Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

The flow traffic remained as usual as the rain water was drained out timely. On the occasion, the Administrator Karachi also saw the flowers planted in the second Marigold Festival and visited the stalls.