Sindh Govt Taking Measures To Eliminate Malnutrition: CM Murad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is committed to taking concerted action to eradicate all forms of malnutrition, including stunting, to safeguard the future of our children
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is committed to taking concerted action to eradicate all forms of malnutrition, including stunting, to safeguard the future of our children.
This he said while speaking at a workshop on “multi-sectoral convergence strategy on stunting & malnutrition in Sindh” organised by the Planning & Development Department in collaboration with the World Bank at a local hotel.
The program was attended by Minister P&D Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, World Bank (WB) Country Director Mr Najy Benhassine, World Bank Regional Director Mrs. Nicole Klingen, and others.
Mr Shah stated that his government is dedicated to reducing the current stunting rate in the province. He mentioned that when he assumed the office of Chief Minister, he initiated an Accelerated Action Plan to reduce stunting. In 2017, with the assistance of the WB, Sindh govt adopted a multi-sectoral approach to reduce stunting and other forms of malnutrition.
The nutrition-sensitive sectors such as livestock, fisheries, and agriculture were included in the program.
Several health facilities now have Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) sites that are specifically designed for malnourished children. The Sindh government and its development partners have made every effort to handle this crucial issue effectively.
Mr Shah mentioned that the unprecedented floods in Sindh in 2022 caused havoc for the people of Sindh. The calamity affected every sector of society, including education, health, agriculture, and livestock.
Large swaths of land were under water for many weeks. Sindh government had only priority to save human lives and give them shelter with its meagre resources available for such a catastrophe, the CM said and added 20,000 schools were either partially or fully damaged and hundreds of health facilities came under water, however, our government stood by the people in that moment of trial and tribulation.
Murad Shah stated that poverty, income, and social protection have a direct impact on stunting in children under 5 years of age. The Sindh government has established a dedicated department for social protection and, with the assistance of the World Bank, has launched a social protection strategy unit that includes direct cash transfers to beneficiaries.
Additionally, the government has initiated a health project called `1000 Days’ to provide adequate nutrition to pregnant and lactating women, reducing the likelihood of malnutrition in newborns. However, these programs require further coverage and intensity to meet the needs of the community.
He thanked the World Bank team and the Planning & development department for arranging such an important workshop which has brought together all relevant sectors including health, WASH, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Social Protection and Education for the awareness of us all. “All these sectors have to come out of their conventional approach and converge their efforts and resources in districts to accelerate the reduction of stunting,” he concluded.
Minister P&D Syed Nasir Shah thanked all the guests, particularly, the World Bank Country Director and his team for their participation and input in the workshop.
