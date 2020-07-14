Sindh govt taking Rs 20 m extortion money from fesheries dept, alleges Haleem Adil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) government in Sindh was taking around Rs 20 million extortion money from fisheries department where 250 jobs were also given on political basis, alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday.

According to details, local small fishermen here anchored their fishing boats outside the Keamari channel on the call of All Mahigeer Biradri, Pakistan Fishermen Union, to record their protest against rampant corruption in the Sindh fisheries Department, said a news release issued here.

MPA in Sindh Assembly Shahnawaz Jadon, PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra, Fishermen Cooperative Society leader Dr Yousuf and others came on boats and joined the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Haleem Adil demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to start a probe into corruption in the fisheries department.

He said we have started a protest campaign for the rights of the poor fishermen. He further said owners of big trawlers can catch fish, but a poor fisherman is not allowed to catch them.

He said PTI would support the rights of poor fishermen. He said that the PPP was responsible for the plight of the poor fishermen.

Where was MNA Qadir Patel and why he did not out to support the protest of fishermen, Haleem Adil questioned.

He was of the view that when cases against Zardari were opened, Bilawal suddenly remembered protest drive. He said PPP had been ruling this province for the last 12 years, but what it had done so far to improve the living standard of the people of Sindh.

He said the Abraaj Group was given benefits in 2009. In 2011, Zardari was the president and he gave Sitara e Imtiaz to K-Electric CEO for tormenting the people of Karachi, he said.