Sindh Govt Taking Steps For Further Development Of Women: CM Murad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government is taking steps for more development of women in the province.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, he paid tribute to the mothers, sisters and daughters of Sindh.

Murad said that the Sindh government is determined to empower women in every field of life. The journey of development is not possible without the participation of women, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan's first pink bus service is a milestone and a convenience for women.

He said that the Sindh government has launched an electric bike scheme for women.

Murad said that the women of Pakistan have always played a vital role in national development and restoration of democracy,

Mohatarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were shining symbols of struggle, leadership and a stable state.

He said that PPP has enacted important legislation to protect women's rights and inclusion.

