Sindh Govt Taking Steps For Journalists: Rafique Buriro

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Sindh govt taking steps for journalists: Rafique Buriro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary of Sindh Information Department Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Monday said that the Sindh government was taking all possible measures to protect rights of the journalists.

He stated this while discussing with Senior Journalist Mazhar Abba, who called on him at his office here,said a statement.

In the call-on, the journalist briefed the Secretary about the problems of the journalists.

They also discussed journalist protection bill, media policy and establishment of a media complaint cell.

More Stories From Pakistan

