UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Taking Steps To Regularize Services Of All Employees: Saeed Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Sindh govt taking steps to regularize services of all employees: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani Friday said provincial government is taking all measures to regularize the services of employees working on contract or another capacity in all government departments including education department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani Friday said provincial government is taking all measures to regularize the services of employees working on contract or another capacity in all government departments including education department.

He said that the decisions of the court are being followed to regularize the services of the employees and the Sindh Chief Minister has formed a committee on "The Regularization of Employees".

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Committee on "Regularization of Employees", according to a statement.

Saeed Ghani said that this committee will compile the Names of employees based on merit and present the same to the Sindh Chief Minister and the Cabinet.

The Committee consists of three members including its Chairman Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab.

The Committee reviewed cases of teachers who had passed University of Sindh and Iqra University tests in detail.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Same All Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Court Labour

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open Kutcherr ..

3 minutes ago

Public land cannot be leased without a bid: Suprem ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Spend Over $40Bln to Help Coronavirus-Affect ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urges people to ..

3 minutes ago

'Carnage' in Syria must stop, as conflict enters 1 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.