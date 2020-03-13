Sindh govt taking steps to regularize services of all employees: Saeed Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani Friday said provincial government is taking all measures to regularize the services of employees working on contract or another capacity in all government departments including education department.

He said that the decisions of the court are being followed to regularize the services of the employees and the Sindh Chief Minister has formed a committee on "The Regularization of Employees".

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Committee on "Regularization of Employees", according to a statement.

Saeed Ghani said that this committee will compile the Names of employees based on merit and present the same to the Sindh Chief Minister and the Cabinet.

The Committee consists of three members including its Chairman Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab.

The Committee reviewed cases of teachers who had passed University of Sindh and Iqra University tests in detail.