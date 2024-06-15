Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce power tariff: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was committed and striving hard to tap renewable resources on the fast track so that the overall basket tariff of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) may be reduced and made more affordable to the general public of the country.

“Apart from reduction in tariffs, renewable energy will also contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for creating a clean, reliable and sustainable environment.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting held before the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) of the Sindh Government and its private partners Gul Ahmed Group for laying 60 km long transmission line from Jhimpir to Landhi where the Gul Ahmad Group is installing a 100 MW wind power plant at Jhimpir here at the CM House here Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Energy Nasir Shah briefed the CM that Gul Ahmed Group approached STDC for the construction of a 132kV Transmission Line from their power plant at the Jhimpir wind corridor to the Gul Ahmed Group located in the Landhi area.

He said that the Sindh government had already allocated 524 acres and 558 acres of land in the Jhimpir area wind corridor for the purpose. The STDC will be laying a 60 km long Transmission Line from the Jhimpir power plant, Thatta to Landhi Area, Karachi to transmit 100 MW wind power. This project is based on Business to Business (B2B). The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, he told.

The minister said that both the above projects were environmentally friendly and would promote Green Energy in the province and cheaper sources of electricity. Nasir Shah added that these projects would boost economy through the creation of Jobs in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Zulfiqar Shah, Dost Rahimoo and others witnessed the signing ceremony. Director General STCD Saleem Shaikh, Zain Bashir and Ziad Bashir of Gul Ahmad Group signed the MoU.