Sindh Govt To Activate More Mobile Units For Vaccination: Advisor To CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sindh govt to activate more mobile units for vaccination: Advisor to CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more vaccination centers would be set up along with activation of mobile units.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Ferrier Hall on Tuesday.

For the purpose, he said, we had invited mobile units from other districts of Sindh to Karachi. There was a lot of rush at the vaccination centers which was causing distress to the people and that is why we must follow the SOPs, he said.

In the last few days, the media-assisted public awareness campaign had a positive impact, he told, saying that in one day, 222,000 people had been vaccinated in Sindh. Now this number has increased from 50,000 to over 200,000 and now 11 vaccination centers had been activated round the clock. He said that this would make it easier to control the Indian variant.

He was grateful to the management of Darul Uloom Korangi for setting up the vaccination camp and now Ulma and students are getting vaccinated there.

We would achieve our target of two and a half lakh, Spokesperson of Sindh Government added.

Delta variant is growing all over the country. Federal Minister, Asad Umar said that we are going to be strict. We have to work together in this difficult time and stop the spread of the Delta variant and we have to convince the citizens and we all have to do it in consultation, he said while quoting him (Asad Umar).

Medical experts are constantly guiding us. Only by following the government guidelines will we be able to stop the spread of this epidemic and as in the past we will move towards reopening of business.

"Political leaders must show responsibility because there is a difference between the economy and human life. If life lasts, we will be able to promote tourism, he added, recounting that we asked for coronavirus testing to be mandatory for those coming from abroad. "If we wear masks today, we won't have to wear oxygen masks tomorrow", he added.

