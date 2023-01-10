UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Appoint LAOs For M-6 Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Sindh government, on Tuesday, decided to appoint Land Acquisition Officers (LAOs) in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur for ensuring completion of Hyderabad-Sukkur section of Motorway (M6) at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh government, on Tuesday, decided to appoint Land Acquisition Officers (LAOs) in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur for ensuring completion of Hyderabad-Sukkur section of Motorway (M6) at the earliest.

The decision was taken in an important meeting held here regarding M6 Motorway with Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in the chair.

Sohail Rajput said that M6 Motorway was an important project and acquisition of land in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad would be completed on a priority basis.

The CS Sindh said that LAOs would be appointed for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad to ensure the fast-track process of land acquisition for the project.

He also directed the senior member board of Revenue and Divisional Commissioners to monitor the land acquisition process while NHA officials were instructed to complete the M6 project at a fast pace.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon informed the meeting that permission has been granted for starting work on the motorway in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

Officials of NHA briefed that work on the motorway would start from both sides- Jamshoro and Rohri- so that the M6 motorway can be completed in 24 months.

They informed a bridge would be constructed on River Indus between Jamshoro and Hyderabad. The meeting was further informed that the forest department would plant saplings along the M6 motorway.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Anwar, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Forests Dr. Badar Jameel Mendhru and concerned deputy commissioners.

