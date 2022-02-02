Sindh govt to bear medical expenses of ailing children of poor

On the special directives of Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari, a team of expert Doctors on Wednesday visited home of a poor man Rahim Dino Karo in Laaiq pur area of Sujawal district and examined his two children who were paralysed due to suffering from a mysterious disease

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari, a team of expert Doctors on Wednesday visited home of a poor man Rahim Dino Karo in Laaiq pur area of Sujawal district and examined his two children who were paralysed due to suffering from a mysterious disease.

The deputy speaker after taking notice of the appeals of poor man had sought an initial report about the treatment of both children and assured them to provide treatment on Government expenditure so that ailing youth could be self-sufficient and lead normal life.

Meanwhile, poor Rahim Dino and his children expressed gratitude to Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari and local media men for highlighting the issue.