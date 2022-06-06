UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Begin Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders: CS Sindh

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Sindh Govt to begin crackdown against profiteers, hoarders: CS Sindh

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and impose heavy fines and seal the business for a long time if found unsatisfactory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput directed all the divisional commissioners to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and impose heavy fines and seal the business for a long time if found unsatisfactory.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on prices control of essential commodities in the province, said a statement on Monday. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary food Raja Khuram Shahzad, Secretary Agriculture Supply and Price Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, and other participants including Commissioner Hyderabad, Commissioner Sukkur, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Commissioner Larkana through video link.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioners while briefing about the action taken in the month of May 2022 regarding price control said that 10371 shops were inspected in the month of May in the province and a fine of Rs. 34,16,200 was imposed on an unsatisfactory 1137 units.

In Karachi 672 profiteers were fined Rs 29,62000, in Hyderabad division 200 unsatisfactory units were fined 342500, in Larkana 62 shopkeepers were fined 21000, in MirpurKhas 27 units were fined 15000 Shaheed Benazirabad A fine of Rs 53,000 was imposed on 100 units.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that heavy fines should be imposed on profiteers and business should be sealed for a long time and make them to follow government rates.

