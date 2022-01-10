UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt. To Bring Industrial Revolution For Eliminating Unemployment: Jam Dharejo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Sindh govt. to bring industrial revolution for eliminating unemployment: Jam Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that Sindh government committed for development of the province as it brought industrial revolution to eliminate unemployment and poverty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that Sindh government committed for development of the province as it brought industrial revolution to eliminate unemployment and poverty.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat at his office, a news release said.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Amir Khurshid and members of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat including Kamil Younis, Hussain Kamil, Karim Hatim were also present.

The establishment of industrial zone by Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat was also discussed during the meeting.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said Sindh government was working for the promotion of Industries. Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat would be given a land in Dhabeji site for setting up of industrial zone. "We are legislating to build industry within two years on a plot allotted for industrial purposes. The said industrial plot will be cancelled after two years if industry will not be built'. he said.

The minister said members of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat have an important role in the development of the province. The welfare services of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat were also commendable.

Related Topics

Sindh SITE Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree t ..

Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree tragedy

20 seconds ago
 Djokovic's court ruling 'biggest victory in his ca ..

Djokovic's court ruling 'biggest victory in his career': mother

22 seconds ago
 Nine Afghan students killed in popcorn gas cylinde ..

Nine Afghan students killed in popcorn gas cylinder blast

23 seconds ago
 Protest Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blac ..

Protest Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts - Reports

25 seconds ago
 Police retrieve abductee, arrest kidnapper

Police retrieve abductee, arrest kidnapper

26 seconds ago
 Russian Military Trains Syrian Forces to Use Drone ..

Russian Military Trains Syrian Forces to Use Drones in Counterterrorist Operatio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.