Sindh govt. to bring industrial revolution for eliminating unemployment: Jam Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Monday said that Sindh government committed for development of the province as it brought industrial revolution to eliminate unemployment and poverty.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat at his office, a news release said.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Amir Khurshid and members of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat including Kamil Younis, Hussain Kamil, Karim Hatim were also present.

The establishment of industrial zone by Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat was also discussed during the meeting.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said Sindh government was working for the promotion of Industries. Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat would be given a land in Dhabeji site for setting up of industrial zone. "We are legislating to build industry within two years on a plot allotted for industrial purposes. The said industrial plot will be cancelled after two years if industry will not be built'. he said.

The minister said members of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat have an important role in the development of the province. The welfare services of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat were also commendable.