Sindh Govt To Celebrate Independence Day With National Zeal: Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Sindh govt to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal: Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh government will celebrate Independence Day with National zeal and fervor.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the minister said that provincial government will organize special events in connection with the August 14 in all the government offices on the occasion of Independence Day.

He also paid tributes to the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the leaders who played their role in Pakistan movement.

Nasir Shah paying tribute to the armed forces, said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers for the sake of national security were highly appreciable.

