- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh Govt to celebrate Independence Day with zeal, enthusiasm: Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Sp ..
Sindh Govt To Celebrate Independence Day With Zeal, Enthusiasm: Mayor Sukkur And Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh on Friday extended advance felicitations to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh on Friday extended advance felicitations to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day. He noted that the enthusiasm and zeal for celebrating Independence Day are palpable across the country, and Sukkur's youth, elders, mothers, sisters, and daughters are equally excited.
He highlighted Pakistan's historic victory over arch-rival India, which has boosted the nation's pride and sent a strong message to the world about the country's unity and resilience. He praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, for his strong leadership and diplomatic acumen, which are being appreciated globally.
Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh announced that the Independence Day celebrations, themed "Marakah-e-Haq," have begun with a crucial meeting involving Federal and provincial officials, civil society members, and scholars. The meeting decided to celebrate Independence Day with grandeur and historical significance.
He revealed that August 10 will mark the largest celebration in Sukkur's history, with Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, as the chief guest.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace10 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal10 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..10 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties10 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away10 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan10 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs10 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million10 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence11 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago