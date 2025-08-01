Sindh Govt to celebrate Independence Day with zeal, enthusiasm: Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh

Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh on Friday extended advance felicitations to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Mayor Sukkur and Sindh Government Spokesperson, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh on Friday extended advance felicitations to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day. He noted that the enthusiasm and zeal for celebrating Independence Day are palpable across the country, and Sukkur's youth, elders, mothers, sisters, and daughters are equally excited.

He highlighted Pakistan's historic victory over arch-rival India, which has boosted the nation's pride and sent a strong message to the world about the country's unity and resilience. He praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, for his strong leadership and diplomatic acumen, which are being appreciated globally.

Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh announced that the Independence Day celebrations, themed "Marakah-e-Haq," have begun with a crucial meeting involving Federal and provincial officials, civil society members, and scholars. The meeting decided to celebrate Independence Day with grandeur and historical significance.

He revealed that August 10 will mark the largest celebration in Sukkur's history, with Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, as the chief guest.