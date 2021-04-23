UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Comply With NCOC Advisory To Contain COVID-19 Spread: Imran Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday asked the Sindh government to comply with the advisory of the National Coordination and Operation Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of COVID-19

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the Sindh government should take instant measures to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and measures part of the smart lockdown.

He pointed out that the positivity rate in Hyderabad had been recorded at 14 percent which was a concerning situation.

"Neither the citizens are following the SOPs nor the provincial government is taking any serious step in this regard," he lamented.

He deplored that the people visiting the public and private offices, markets, marts and shopping centers were not seen wearing masks and that they also seldom keep the social distancing.

He said the provincial government was not demonstrating its seriousness as the third wave of the coronavirus spreads.

Qureshi called for immediate implementation of the SOPs at the places where the people gather in large numbers.

