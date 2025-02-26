Sindh Govt To Conduct Aquifer Survey To Assess Underground Water Quality, Level
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
In view of the possible effects of climate change and drought, the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of underground water resources to assess their level and quality across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In view of the possible effects of climate change and drought, the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of underground water resources to assess their level and quality across the province.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Muhammad Saleem Baloch, Wednesday informed through a statement, that provision of clean drinking water to the people of Sindh is the first priority of the provincial government of the People's Party and this important step has been taken keeping the possible effects of climate change and drought in view.
He said that through the survey, the level and quality of underground water will be assessed so that a strategy can be formulated to ensure the availability of water in the future.
The SACM said that the underground water level survey will be carried out using modern technical equipment, through which the actual situation of aquifers in different districts of Sindh will be known.
He said that the best experts will be hired for the survey so that the survey could be conducted according to international standards. Later a comprehensive report will be prepared on the basis of the survey results which will play a key role in formulating future strategies in view of water shortage concerns, he added.
