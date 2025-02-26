Open Menu

Sindh Govt To Conduct Aquifer Survey To Assess Underground Water Quality, Level

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Sindh govt to conduct aquifer survey to assess underground water quality, level

In view of the possible effects of climate change and drought, the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of underground water resources to assess their level and quality across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In view of the possible effects of climate change and drought, the Sindh government has decided to conduct a survey of underground water resources to assess their level and quality across the province.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Muhammad Saleem Baloch, Wednesday informed through a statement, that provision of clean drinking water to the people of Sindh is the first priority of the provincial government of the People's Party and this important step has been taken keeping the possible effects of climate change and drought in view.

He said that through the survey, the level and quality of underground water will be assessed so that a strategy can be formulated to ensure the availability of water in the future.

The SACM said that the underground water level survey will be carried out using modern technical equipment, through which the actual situation of aquifers in different districts of Sindh will be known.

He said that the best experts will be hired for the survey so that the survey could be conducted according to international standards. Later a comprehensive report will be prepared on the basis of the survey results which will play a key role in formulating future strategies in view of water shortage concerns, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

6 seconds ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

15 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

45 minutes ago
 Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity con ..

Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells

1 minute ago
 CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records i ..

CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari

1 minute ago
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this ..

Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy

1 minute ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thin ..

Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched

1 minute ago
 West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

47 minutes ago
 New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

16 minutes ago
 Hamas official says no public ceremony for handove ..

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan