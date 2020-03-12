UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt To Cooperate With Balochistan: Chief Secretary Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday said the provincial government would cooperate with Balochistan at every level and it was ready to provide technical training to the youth of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday said the provincial government would cooperate with Balochistan at every level and it was ready to provide technical training to the youth of Balochistan.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of Balochistan Assembly Members and a European Union delegation which called on him here at his office, said a press release.

The chief secretary, on the occasion, informed the delegation that Thar Coal, NICVD, IBA Sukkur and Poverty Reduction Programme of the provincial government are the successful one. He said that 70 percent employees at Thar Coal are the local people of Thar and today the women of Thar is driving dumper over there.

He further said that NICVD is providing best medical treatment to the heart patients free-of-cost and it is not only providing medical treatment to the people of the province but also providing the treatment to the people coming from other provinces of the country.

He said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) Model is also a best model of the provincial government under which Thar Coal and Road Infrastructure Projects have been started.

He informed the delegation that the provincial government was going to commence a big road project on PPP mode over the Malir Nadi.

On the occasion, the Balochistan delegation requested the Sindh government to establish a campus of IBA Sukkur in Naseerabad, Balochistan. They said that a big number of Balochistan students were studying in Karachi that was why the Sindh government should also provide scholarships to them in IBA. They also sought help of the Sindh government in providing training to the Balochistan youth regarding Coal as they have also Coal Reserves in Balochistan.

The CS assured the delegation to provide help to this effect and presented a shield to them.

