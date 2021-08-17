Sindh Govt to cooperate with Federal Govt in boosting investment of province: Special Assistant to CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on board of Investment and Private Public Partnership Projects (BoIPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that Sindh Government was ready to cooperate with Federal Government in boosting up investment activities in Sindh for making prosperous Sindh.

This he said while addressing a meeting here at his office. Secretary BOI Zahid Ali Abbasi, CEO, SEZMC Abdul Azeem Uqaili and SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor were also present.

On this occasion, Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Khalid Mansoor briefed Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone Project.

Qamar assured his full cooperation to Khalid Mansoor SAPM on CPEC Affairs and expressed his hope that Federal Government would also appreciate Sindh Government' s cooperation and would do needful in this regard.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh briefed SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor about bidding process,project updates and utilities being provided at Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

Both sides agreed upon to hold follow up meeting on the issue.