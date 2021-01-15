Sindh Govt to create separate zone for cottage furniture: Industries Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption, Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said that Sindh government was taking steps to create a separate zone for cottage furniture.

He said this while talking to media at Manzoor Colony Karachi here at the opening ceremony of Roshnas Furniture Export Studio, said a statement.

Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion.Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that international standard furniture is also being made in Manzoor Colony Karachi.

He expressed hope that the advent of modern furniture technology in Sindh province would create new employment opportunities and bring prosperity.

He said that this kind of modern technology would lead to development in the country. It is very important to address the issues of the industrialists in time, he added.