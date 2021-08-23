Sindh govt to develop roadmap by October to achieve 57pc CPR

The Sindh government has decided to develop a roadmap by October this year on Family Planning commitments made by Pakistan at an International level called FP2030 to achieve 57 percent Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) by 2030

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh government has decided to develop a roadmap by October this year on Family Planning commitments made by Pakistan at an International level called FP2030 to achieve 57 percent Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) by 2030.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho while chairing the 18th meeting of Sindh FP2030 Working Group here on Monday.

She pointed out that the Government of Sindh is putting all efforts to restore Family Planning and Reproductive Health services at the level of pre-covid time and further enhance those services.

The minister also emphasized the need for Post Pregnancy Family Planning (PPFP) and informed that in 51 hospitals, PPFP Coordination Committees have been notified.

She also said that in the wake of Covid, the Government is going to introduce a new mechanism of Self-care by using digital platforms.

She asked for better coordination between all relevant departments and ensuring better awareness for masses for achieving the desired results.

Technical Advisor CIP and Focal Person FP2030 Sindh Dr Talib Lashari gave a detailed briefing on Family Planning performance, targets for the next 10 years and proposed FP2030 Roadmap.

He said that according to data from Health and Population Welfare departments, PPHI and NGOs, Sindh has achieved more than 1.1 million additional users during past six years against the targets of 9,86,260.

He informed that a strategy on Self-care for Sindh will be developed with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and PSI.

President SZABIST Shenaz Wazir Ali emphasized the need for data quality and analysis.

She also added that assessments of trainings should be carried out to see the impact of these trainings.

Secretary Population Welfare Department (PWD) Rehan Iqbal Baloch shared the performance of PWD and said several Reproductive Health Service Centers have been refurbished.

He shared that the construction of Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) will be completed very soon with state of art facilities.

He assured that Family Planning services will be enhanced further.