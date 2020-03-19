Sindh govt to distribute 2 million ration bags among poor

Sindh government, owing to on-going partial lock-down in the province has decided to distribute 2000,000 ration bags among the poor to keep their kitchen running

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh government, owing to on-going partial lock-down in the province has decided to distribute 2000,000 ration bags among the poor to keep their kitchen running.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting held here at the Chief Minister House with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen Humayun Aziz, Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Omar Bukhari and Brigadier Sami of Corps 5, said an official statement here on Thursday.

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Adviser to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and focal person MB Dharejo.

The chief minister briefed the meeting about the measures he has taken to contain further spread of coronavirus.

" With the closure of malls, restaurants or what it is being termed as partial lock- down we have tried to slow down the spread so that necessary arrangements for establishing Isolation centers and field hospitals could be made accordingly," he explained.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen Humayun Aziz appreciated timely efforts of the provincial government and emphasized upon provision of ration to the daily wagers and other poor people so that they continue to meet their food requirement.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had already held a number of meetings with the philanthropists, NGos like Edhi, Saylani and others to seek their help and guidance for preparation of ration bags and development of mechanism to provide ration bags to the needy.

The chief minister and corps commander decided to constitute a committee under Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani with Commissioner Karachi Zulfiqar Shehlwani and Additional Secretary Health Aleem Lashari as its members.

The Corps-5 Brigadier Sami and his two team members would also be part of this committee.

The committee would decide about the contents of and quantity of food items for ration, and then develop a mechanism for their distribution.

A warehouse to store ration bags would be established from where onward supply of the bags all over Sindh would be made. The quality of food items and their quantity as agreed by the committee would be ensured. However, it was decided that the ration bag would have food stuff sufficient to a family for one-month period.

It was also decided that the houses after supply of ration would be marked as `supplied' so that duplication could be avoided. A helpline would also be set up where the deserving people would get themselves registered for ration bags and after necessary verification ration bags would be supplied. � The meeting also decided that a 10,000-bed Isolation centre and field hospital would be established in Expo Center Karachi with the support of Corps 5. Commissioner Karachi would coordinate with the Pak Army for the purpose.

In the first phase, one hall of the Expo Center would be converted into Isolation Center and then more halls would be acquired. In the first hall beds, medicines, necessary equipment posting of doctors and para medical staff etc., would be made available.

Sindh Chief Minister said that he has made over 16000 swabs/VTMs and 13000 kits available to test coronavirus infection in the province.

"But, we will have to enhance our testing capacity which is limited to only 600," he remarked.