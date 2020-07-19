Sindh govt to ensure implementation of SOPs by traders, transporters.: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Sunday said the provincial government should ensure implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the traders and transporters.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi observed that carelessness could cause spread of the coronavirus.

"The markets, public transport and other businesses have been although allowed to resume as per almost routine, a lack of enforcement of the SOPs are evident everywhere," he said.

He expressed fear that the cases could see a spike before and after Eidul Adha.

The PTI leader said the business community should be asked to adhere to the SOPs.

Qureshi said as all the trade activity had been allowed to resume, the schools and marriage halls should also be allowed to open so that they could come out of their financial hardships.