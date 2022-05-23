UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Establish Boys Medical College In Karachi, Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Sindh govt to establish Boys Medical College in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechoho said that to meet this need, two boys medical colleges would be set up in Sindh Dow University in Landhi area of Karachi and Liaquat University in Kohsar area of Hyderabad would set up Boys Medical College, she told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechoho said that to meet this need, two boys medical colleges would be set up in Sindh Dow University in Landhi area of Karachi and Liaquat University in Kohsar area of Hyderabad would set up Boys Medical College, she told.

She expressed such views while chairing a meeting which was attended by members of Provincial Assembly from Dadu Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq and Abdul Aziz Junejo, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Jamshoro Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, DHO Dadu, MS District Hospital Dadu and other officials.

The provincial health minister also directed the vice chancellor of Liaquat University to finalize the work of medical college in Hyderabad as soon as possible.

The establishment of Medical College in Hyderabad will benefit hospitals in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and other areas, she claimed.

It was decided in the meeting that Dadu District Hospital with 400 beds would be run in collaboration with Liaquat University Jamshoro.

After the affiliation of the University, District Hospital Dadu will be able to meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, Dr. Azra Pechoho told.

"The services of specialist and postgraduate doctors will enable the people of Dadu and surrounding areas to get quality healthcare facilities," Sindh Health Minister uttered.

A team from the Liaquat University would visit Dadu District Hospital this week to review the facilities required.

It was decided in the meeting that OPD, operating theater, accidents and other departments of Dadu Hospital would be made functional in the first phase.

"In remote areas, it is easier to provide healthcare facilities with the help of a male doctor," she articulated.

In the meeting, on the suggestion of MPA Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, the provincial health minister also approved setting up of chest pain unit of NICVD in Dadu Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Provincial Assembly Visit Doctor Hyderabad Male Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Landhi From

Recent Stories

Modi Discusses Investment Opportunities With Suzuk ..

Modi Discusses Investment Opportunities With Suzuki Motor Senior Advisor - Gov't

1 minute ago
 Launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Help to ..

Launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Help to Expand US Position in Region - ..

1 minute ago
 Pfizer Covid vaccine for under-fives effective wit ..

Pfizer Covid vaccine for under-fives effective with three doses

1 minute ago
 Step afoot to control forest fire in Sherani, says ..

Step afoot to control forest fire in Sherani, says Jamaldeni

4 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Kh ..

Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Khan

32 minutes ago
 Tarakai for induction of teachers, school leaders ..

Tarakai for induction of teachers, school leaders on urgent basis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.