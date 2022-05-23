Sindh govt to establish Boys Medical College in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechoho said that to meet this need, two boys medical colleges would be set up in Sindh Dow University in Landhi area of Karachi and Liaquat University in Kohsar area of Hyderabad would set up Boys Medical College, she told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechoho said that to meet this need, two boys medical colleges would be set up in Sindh Dow University in Landhi area of Karachi and Liaquat University in Kohsar area of Hyderabad would set up Boys Medical College, she told.

She expressed such views while chairing a meeting which was attended by members of Provincial Assembly from Dadu Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq and Abdul Aziz Junejo, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Jamshoro Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, DHO Dadu, MS District Hospital Dadu and other officials.

The provincial health minister also directed the vice chancellor of Liaquat University to finalize the work of medical college in Hyderabad as soon as possible.

The establishment of Medical College in Hyderabad will benefit hospitals in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and other areas, she claimed.

It was decided in the meeting that Dadu District Hospital with 400 beds would be run in collaboration with Liaquat University Jamshoro.

After the affiliation of the University, District Hospital Dadu will be able to meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, Dr. Azra Pechoho told.

"The services of specialist and postgraduate doctors will enable the people of Dadu and surrounding areas to get quality healthcare facilities," Sindh Health Minister uttered.

A team from the Liaquat University would visit Dadu District Hospital this week to review the facilities required.

It was decided in the meeting that OPD, operating theater, accidents and other departments of Dadu Hospital would be made functional in the first phase.

"In remote areas, it is easier to provide healthcare facilities with the help of a male doctor," she articulated.

In the meeting, on the suggestion of MPA Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, the provincial health minister also approved setting up of chest pain unit of NICVD in Dadu Hospital.