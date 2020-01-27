Sindh govt to establish five effluent treatment plants in Karachi

UrduPoint.com
Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:42 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Monday said that Industries Department in collaboration with Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) would establish five effluent treatment plants in the megalopolis with a cost of Rs 18.143 billions

Talking to a delegation of Industrialists, led by Salman Chawla President SITE Association here in his office, he said "the objective of establishing these effluent treatment plants is to avoid contamination of natural water bodies, soil, agriculture crops and other natural water resources", according to a statement.

He said that Sindh government was keenly interested to resolve the issues of industrial zones on priority basis and ready to cooperate with industrialists to boost industrial activities in the province.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to provide best services to investors and industrialists to motivate them to establish new industries in Sindh so that new opportunities of employment would generate.

On the occasion Secretary Industries and Commerce Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito was also present. He said that these effluent treatment plants would be established at SITE, Federal B. Area, Supper High Way SITE, Landhi/Korangi and Lyari.

