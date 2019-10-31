Sindh Govt to establish History Museum, Cultural Center in Karachi

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government is planning to establish a History Museum and Cultural Centre in Karachi with the collaboration of the Citizen Archives of Pakistan here on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over a meeting regarding establishment of History Museum & Cultural Centre in Karachi.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani, two-time academy Award-winning film-maker and patron-in-chief for The Citizens Archive of Pakistan Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Secretary Culture Parvez Ahmed Sehar and Metropolitan Commissioner Saif-ur-Rehman and others also attended the meeting, said a statement.

During the meeting CS Sindh, stated that most Pakistanis are well aware of the events that led to the birth of the country and the Sindh province had a significant role in creation of Pakistan.

The Chief Secretary further stated that the museum and cultural centre will aim to engage citizens with interactive and special exhibits centered on Pakistan's history with sections dedicated to Sindh and the city of Karachi.

On the occasion, Patron-in-Chief for The Citizens Archive of Pakistan, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy stated that the museum will showcase numerous stories of Pakistan's culture and history using rich archival content such as photographs, newspaper articles, personal letters, first-hand audio accounts and state-of-the-art learning.

The proposed buildings belong to the Sindh Government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The CS Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi and the Metropolitan Commissioner to survey the said buildings and submit report within a week.

