Sindh Govt To Formulate SOPs For Businessmen: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

Sindh Govt to formulate SOPs for businessmen: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was formulating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under which businessmen had to work until the end of pandemic "coronavirus"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was formulating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under which businessmen had to work until the end of pandemic "coronavirus".

In a statement , Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government was trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to save the lives of the people.

He said that we wanted to work and serve our people to make their lives safer,adding the economy and business could recover later.

Referring to the distribution of rations among the needy, the Minister said that the distribution of ration was continuing with the help of the charities and the record of all such distribution was also being compiled.

So far, more than 300,000 deserving families had been provided with ration bags, the provincial Minister of Information noted.

He said that the record of all the families to whom the ration bags had been distributed was available with the Sindh government.

