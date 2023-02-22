Sindh govt to frame SOPs for emergency operation of ambulance services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :In wake of the recent terrorist incident at the Karachi Police Office, the Sindh Government has decided to frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ambulance services in any emergency situation in the metropolis.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held here on Wednesday with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput in the chair, to deliberate upon the role of ambulance services and the need for SOPs for their smooth operation in case of any calamity or emergency situation.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Magnejo, Secretary Health, officers of Police and Rescue 1122 and representatives of private ambulance service attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee, headed by the Secretary of Health, to draft Standard Operating Procedures for ambulance services.

The committee will also include representatives of Rescue 1122 and private ambulance services operating in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Sindh said that all ambulance services would operate under approved SOPs. He added that ambulance services would be bound to ensure SOPs while performing their rescue function during any emergency situation, natural calamity, or terrorist incident.

In the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office, the first civilian who received injuries was an ambulance service volunteer, he said, adding the security forces also faced problems due to the traffic jam that was caused by the accumulation of ambulances on the road.