Sindh govt to give 564 jobs under deceased quota

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that since 2019, the provincial government has provided 5,327 jobs to the families of the employees, who passed away during their services.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting on implementation of deceased quota (a quota fixed for legal heirs of government servants who died during service.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Alamuddin Bullo, Chairman Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Works and Services Imran Ata Soomro, Secretary Services Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary Law, Secretary Minority Irrigation and Secretary Food.

The meeting approved 564 jobs in various departments of Sindh government on deceased quota including 207 jobs in school education department, 79 jobs in Health, 37 jobs in Irrigation and 60 jobs in Local Government, 34 jobs in Works and Services Department, 35 in Agriculture, 8 in College Education, 9 in Livestock, 8 in food, 18 in Public Health Engineering, 9 in Home Department, 2 in SGA&CD, 1 in Chief Minister's Secretariat, 28 in Revenue, 3 in Anti-Corruption, 4 in Social Welfare and 12 jobs in Forest Department.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the salaries of the cases, which were earlier approved by the committee should be released and all the cases in the departments should be completed soon and presented in the next meeting of the committee. The Chief Secretary Sindh also directed Deputy Commissioners to submit details of meetings of District Recruitment committee (DRC) regarding decease quota.

The Chief Secretary Sindh also sought reports from all the secretaries concerned on matters related to deceased quota, disability quota and regularization of employees.